Amy Childs is ready to wean her four-month-old daughter Polly and doesn’t want the “mum police” to criticise her for it.

The former ‘TOWIE’ star previously divided fans over her decision to wean Polly onto solid foods, stating she was going to give her baby rice.

Despite receiving some support from fans, others argued that Polly should not be weaned onto solids at such a young age.

But it looks like the 27-year-old has made the decision to keep at it, sharing a photo of weaning bowls, spoons and a bib.

“Weaning at the ready,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday 21 August. “To all you mum police out there, Polly is now four months and ready for her porridge.”