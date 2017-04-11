Amy Schumer’s sizzling response to being body shamed while wearing a swimsuit has sent a powerful message to women who have ever felt self-conscious in their swimwear - and to those who dare to criticise women’s bodies.

Last week, Schumer was body shamed for her Instyle magazine cover, which pictures her stretched out in a white swimming costume.

US-based swimwear designer Dana Duggan said “not everyone should be in a swimsuit”, adding that she thought Schumer looked “like a pig”.