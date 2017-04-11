All Sections
    11/04/2017 09:27 BST | Updated 11/04/2017 09:31 BST

    Amy Schumer Shows Haters What A Bikini Body Looks Like After Body Shaming

    🙌

    Amy Schumer’s sizzling response to being body shamed while wearing a swimsuit has sent a powerful message to women who have ever felt self-conscious in their swimwear - and to those who dare to criticise women’s bodies.

    Last week, Schumer was body shamed for her Instyle magazine cover, which pictures her stretched out in a white swimming costume.

    US-based swimwear designer Dana Duggan said “not everyone should be in a swimsuit”, adding that she thought Schumer looked “like a pig”.

    InStyle

    Say what now?

    Ever unapologetic, body confidence queen Schumer responded in style by posting a whole load of bikini photos to her Instagram stories over the weekend.

    Amy Schumer / Instagram

    While she didn’t directly mention Duggan, her Insta stories did end with the message: “I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline.”

    And nothing says fuck you like doing exactly what people tell you not to do.

    Never change, Amy. 

