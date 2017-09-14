Amy's Place: Inside The Women-Only Rehab Centre, One Year On

Little over a year ago, Amy’s Place opened its doors to women overcoming alcohol or drug addiction.

The house, which was set up by The Amy Winehouse Foundation in the late singer’s name, helps women get their life back on track.

The women-only rehabilitation service is the first of its kind, offering a pioneering programme aimed specifically at the needs of female addicts.

For many young women with issues around addiction can also be connected to other “complex needs” such as “domestic, physical, psychological or sexual abuse; from eating disorders; from low self-esteem and poor body image”.