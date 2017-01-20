An 11-year-old boy from Chicago has become the youngest ever recipient of a smaller artificial heart.

Jaheim Whigham was born with a heart defect that meant blood couldn’t circulate around his body properly.

He received his first heart transplant when he was just seven years old, but last October his body started to reject the organ.

As his kidneys began to fail, doctors took the decision to fit Jaheim with a a 50cc SynCardia Total Artificial Heart.