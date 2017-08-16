All Sections
    16/08/2017 16:57 BST | Updated 16/08/2017 17:52 BST

    Daughter Of Noel Gallagher And Meg Matthews, Anaïs, Models In Hampstead With Reebok Classics

    👟 RETROspective👟

    Considered among the leading stars of the London youth scene, Anaïs Gallagher is a model and influencer taking social media by storm. 

    Sportswear brand mega brand Reebok has taken notice and featured Gallagher as the star of their Reebok Classics campaign.

    TOPSHOP

    The 17-year-old daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews took to Instagram to share a pic from the campaign, to a barrage of adoration.

    One fan commented: “You’re killing it ✨: and another said: “Love this 😍”

    And we agree.

    Anaïs released a statement saying: 

    I’m so excited to be fronting the new Reebok campaign. I’ve always loved Classics and have grown up wearing the brand throughout secondary school, so to be in the new apparel campaign is a dream for me.

    TOPSHOP/Reebok

    The collection features a series of statement seperates, colour blocking and logo design.

    This combination is reminiscent of the ’90s street scene and current athleisure attire, and we could not think of a better fit than Anaïs Gallagher. 

    A post shared by Topshop (@topshop) on

