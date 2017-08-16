Considered among the leading stars of the London youth scene, Anaïs Gallagher is a model and influencer taking social media by storm.
Sportswear brand mega brand Reebok has taken notice and featured Gallagher as the star of their Reebok Classics campaign.
The 17-year-old daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews took to Instagram to share a pic from the campaign, to a barrage of adoration.
One fan commented: “You’re killing it ✨: and another said: “Love this 😍”
And we agree.
Anaïs released a statement saying:
I’m so excited to be fronting the new Reebok campaign. I’ve always loved Classics and have grown up wearing the brand throughout secondary school, so to be in the new apparel campaign is a dream for me.
The collection features a series of statement seperates, colour blocking and logo design.
This combination is reminiscent of the ’90s street scene and current athleisure attire, and we could not think of a better fit than Anaïs Gallagher.