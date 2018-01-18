Andrea Leadsom: MPs Must Decide If Costly Parliament Refurb Is Justified

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom says MP must make a decision on whether a costly refurbishment of Parliament is justified in the current economic climate.

The restoration and renewal of the Grade I-listed Palace of Westminster - which is partly sinking, contains asbestos and has outdated cabling - will be debated again later this month.

A 2012 report warned the building could suffer “major, irreversible damage” if significant work to restore it is not carried out.

But the works would mean significant upheaval and could see Parliamentarians moved out of the building for a long period of time while they are undertaken.

Leadsom told MPs on Friday that the issue would come back before the Commons on Wednesday, January 31 in the form of two government motions.

She said: “The reason for the motion is to be very clear that this is a decision for the House.