Labour MP Reveals The Surefire Way To Wind Up Boris Johnson

His on-air tussle with Boris Johnson was one of the most bizarre clips of the election campaign – and Andrew Gwynne has now revealed just how to get under the Foreign Secretary’s skin.

Labour’s election guru memorably clashed with Johnson in the spin rooms of two leaders debate – with the Tory Brexiteer almost pushing Gwynne into a TV camera during as the two scuffled.

Speaking to HuffPost UK’s Waugh Zone Live fringe at Labour conference, Gwynne let the audience in on how he managed to unnerve the usually unflabbable Johnson.

Recalling the pair’s first clash after a Sky News leader’s debate, Gwynne said: “We did this interview and Boris so rude and just condescending, and I do think it’s a class thing: ‘How dare this oik who was educated in some comprehensive school in eastern Greater Manchester, how dare he challenge and speak up against this great Foreign Secretary who was Eton-educated’.

“I held my ground but one of the things I very quickly noticed was when I put my arm on Boris’ shoulder he hated it, he absolutely hated body contact, so I remembered that for the second time.”