Andrew Marr unintentionally offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of his flagship politics show on Sunday, admonishing his production crew when he thought the cameras had stopped recording.

The BBC presenter was finishing an interview with Tory David Davis when he had a bit of trouble locating which camera he was supposed to sign off to.

Gesturing left and right he mumbled “sorry, beg your pardon” as the introduction to The Big Questions with Nicky Campbell began in the background.

Thinking the cameras had switched to the next show an angry grimace spread across his face and viewers were treated to the beginning of what can only be assumed was quite a telling off.