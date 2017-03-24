Andrew Neil has been widely praised for delivering an exceptionally strong monologue at the beginning of the This Week show.

The BBC journalist delivered a searing message to terrorists looking to frighten the British people in the wake of the Westminster attack.

He first paid tribute to PC Keith Palmer, killed in the attack on Westminster, saying: “Keith Palmer had been a copper for 15 years, a husband, a dad, brother, uncle, public servant. Before joining the police, he’d been in the army, defending our nation.

“Yesterday he was murdered defending our democracy, defending the very heart of our democracy from a barbarian at the gate.

“Just doing his duty, reminding us of something we badly needed reminding, that this most important people in this country are not the rich, the powerful, the famous but those who run to confront the enemies of our civilisation while the rest of us are running away. First responders like PC Palmer.