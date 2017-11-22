Budget Must End Homelessness Epidemic Killing Poor, Says Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

People “are dying on our streets” and the Government should take action to end the austerity exacerbating homelessness, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said.

Burnham has made the dramatic intervention, calling for a halt to Universal Credit and cuts to public services, as Chancellor Philip Hammond prepares to deliver his Budget today.

The former health secretary has made tackling homelessness in Greater Manchester a central plank of his term in office and, in a blog for HuffPost UK, picks out the heartbreaking case of Chris Conlin, a 31-year-old man who found himself homeless after a family bereavement and died from pneumonia earlier this month.

Burnham said: “It is clear from walking around any of our large towns and cities that austerity has torn large holes in the safety net that used to be there under all people and all communities. Record numbers are falling through and ending up huddled in our doorways.”

He recalled chatting to Conlin, who lived in Burnham’s former Leigh constituency and he “knew fairly well”, before adding: “That young people to be dying on our streets in 2017 is frankly scandalous.”

The mayor has pledged to end homelessness by 2020 and set up a dedicated fund to which he has donated 15% of his own salary.