Andy Burnham has denied snubbing Jeremy Corbyn by failing to join him to celebrate his victory in the election for Greater Manchester metro mayor. The new mayor insisted that his absence was “not in the slightest” intended as a snub, saying he had told Corbyn’s office earlier in the week that he had prior engagements which would prevent him from appearing alongside the Labour leader, the Press Association reported. He denied Labour was split, insisting the party was “fighting as one” for the June 8 General Election, and promised he would be out on the campaign trail in the coming days.

PA Wire/PA Images Andy Burnham denied he had snubbed Jeremy Corbyn

He said that Labour should learn from the “grassroots” campaigning which helped him to a victory which was one of the party’s few bright moments on a day of election gloom. There was widespread surprise that Burnham was not present when Corbyn addressed supporters on the steps of Manchester Convention Centre on Friday, hours after the election result was announced at the venue. Corbyn said he had spoken to the new mayor who was “busy working for Manchester already”. But photographs circulating on social media showed Burnham apparently celebrating the result in a restaurant with supporters. Meanwhile, the Labour candidate for Manchester Central, Lucy Powell, said she was not told in advance of Corbyn’s visit, tweeting: “I didn’t get invited and it’s my constituency”. Powell later said that Corbyn’s office had apologised for what was “a simple mistake”.

Anthony Devlin via Getty Images Andy Burnham was not present when Corbyn addressed supporters on the steps of Manchester Convention Centre