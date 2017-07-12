Andy Murray was quick to set the record straight when correcting a journalist who asked a question that ignored women players following his shock quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon.

The defending Wimbledon champion was dumped out of the tournament on Wednesday when beaten by American player Sam Querrey, and was asked about his opponent in the post-match press conference.

“Andy, Sam is the first American player to reach the semi-final of a Slam since 2009...,” a reporter asked.

“Male player,” Murray replied.

“I beg your pardon?,” the journalist responded, not appearing to understand what the sportsman said.

“Male player,” Murray repeated.

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a6pTpHCFSr — Jamie (@_JamieMac_) July 12, 2017

Americans Serena and Venus Williams, Coco Vandeweghe and Madison Keys have all reached Grand Slam semi-finals since 2009. Serena won Wimbledon last year - one of 12 major titles secured in the period - and Venus reached the semis on Tuesday.

It’s not the first time the Brit has had to make a correction.

During a post-match interview after Murray won the men’s singles title at last year’s Rio Olympics, the BBC’s John Inverdale remarked that Murray was the first person to win two tennis golds in the sport. But Murray reminded him: “Venus and Serena have won about four each.”

John Inverdale: you're 1st person to win 2 Olympic tennis golds! Andy Murray: "Venus and Serena have won four each" pic.twitter.com/R1xU3PVulB — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) August 15, 2016

PA Wire/PA Images Andy Murray during a press conference after losing to Sam Querrey on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the applause for Murray.

What a star @andy_murray is - on and off the court. https://t.co/JhytMYYBWL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 12, 2017

Fair play @andy_murray and much respect



"Sam is the first American player to reach the semi-final of a Slam since 2009"



"Male player" — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 12, 2017

Andy Murray - hats off. pic.twitter.com/vsWlPVMMqE — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 12, 2017

Good to see Andy Murray correcting a journalist on this in his post-match press conference. pic.twitter.com/NAbuRkC4pI — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) July 12, 2017

Andy Murray, fighting the good fight… pic.twitter.com/bj1rii1KmG — Leigh Walsh (@LeighWalsh87) July 12, 2017

Is Andy Murray the most doggedly feminist *male* player in tennis? This seems to happen every year, but he's always ready to call shit out. https://t.co/fQqKMYC4W4 — Stephen Thomas (@SWilliamThomas) July 12, 2017