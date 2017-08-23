Andy Murray Opens Up About Sexist Treatment Of Female Coaches In Tennis

Andy Murray is forever championing women’s equality - and we love him for it. Just last month, the tennis star called out casual sexism at Wimbledon when an American journalist completely bypassed the achievements of female tennis players in the sport. Now, he’s opened up about the inexcusable treatment women - particularly tennis coaches - receive in his industry.

Clive Brunskill via Getty Images Andy Murray

Murray said when he first announced he’d be working with female coach Amélie Mauresmo (who trained with him for two years), the response was far from pleasant. He told ELLE magazine: “I got a message from one of the players who is now coaching. He said to me: ‘I love this game that you’re playing with the press, maybe you should tell them tomorrow that you’re considering working with a dog.’ “The amount of criticism she got in comparison to any other coach I’ve ever worked with—it’s not comparable at all. Now, when I lose a match, I get the blame. When I was working with her, it was always her fault.”