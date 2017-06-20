Andy Murray has said he will donate his winnings from this year’s Queen’s championships to help those affected by the Grenfell disaster.

If the world number one wins at the Aegon Championships on Sunday, that would mean more than £346,000 for the fund to help those who lost their homes when the 120-flat block in west London caught fire last week.

PA Wire/PA Images Andy Murray warms up during day one of Queen's

Last year, Murray became the first man to win the event five times, meaning a 2017 victory would take him up to six titles.

He is set to face fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene on Tuesday afternoon.

This is not the first time Murray has pledged winnings from the tournament to a charitable cause.

In 2013, his third win, the tennis star donated his £75,000 winnings to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where his friend and former doubles partner was being treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

PA Wire/PA Images Murray and other sporting stars have pledged funds to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster

In 2015, Murray also helped raised £83,000 for humanitarian charity Unicef. He donated £50 for every ace he hit between September and the end of the year to help people fleeing the war in Syria.

Murray joins a number of other sport stars who have pledged funds to help with relief in the wake of Grenfell.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has said he will donate £50 for every minute he plays at the European Under-21 Championship in Poland.

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling has also promised to give “a substantial sum”.

PA Wire/PA Images There has been an outpouring of generosity following the fire at Grenfell Tower

Away from the sporting world, many other famous faces have given their time, money and support to those affected by the tragedy, which left at least 79 dead and dozens injured.