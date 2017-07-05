The woman who was the first baby born on the NHS has hit out at the government on the 69th anniversary of the health service. Aneira Thomas, from Swansea, shared a powerful Facebook post on her birthday calling for the Conservatives to respect NHS staff and scrap the public sector pay cap.

She wrote: “As a former mental health nurse myself who has seen first hand the stresses involved in doing the job we love I urge the government to treat our National Heroes our amazing doctors and nurses with the respect they DESERVE. “They must urgently scrap the public sector pay cap and invest in our Health Service.”

PA Archive/PA Images Aneira was one of the first babies born on the NHS back in 1948

The pensioner, who was named after Labour politician and driving force behind the establishment of the health service Aneurin Bevan, also paid a glowing tribute to the “all the dedicated team of NHS workers who care for us all.” People have been responding to Thomas’ post echoing her sentiment and wishing both her and the NHS a happy birthday.