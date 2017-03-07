Former Shadow Cabinet minister Angela Eagle’s local Labour party will have its suspension lifted in a bid to get it ready for a possible general election, HuffPost UK can reveal.

The Wallasey constituency Labour party on Merseyside was effectively shut down last summer after allegations of homophobia and far-left infiltration.

Eagle had also been targeted by a brick which smashed through a window at her local party building, an internal report found in October.

On Tuesday, the disputes committee of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee decided that the suspension should be lifted after the May local elections.

But it will still remain ‘in special measures’ after that, with the strict condition that all meetings would be supervised by regional officers.

The measures will be lifted when the North West regional party feels Wallasey is functioning normally, after consultation with Eagle.

LGBT Labour will also organise mandatory equalities training for officers of the local party, who will have to make written pledges to abide by party rules. New elections for key posts will also have to be held.

But one key suspended activist in Wallasey Labour party faces expulsion for their conduct.