    NEWS
    31/01/2017 14:02 GMT | Updated 31/01/2017 16:40 GMT

    7 Times Angela Merkel Took Absolutely No Sh*t Whatsoever

    6) That time she totally destroyed Putin.

    1) When She Put Theresa May To Shame With Her Muslim Ban Response To Trump 

    TT News Agency / Reuters
    Merkel on Trump's Muslim ban: 'The necessary and decisive fight against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain belief'

    Most recently, Angela Merkel’s robust response to Donald Trump’s Muslim refugee ban was in stark contrast to the weak and diplomatically polite statement from Downing Street.

    The German Chancellor said his executive order went against her “interpretation of the basic tenets of international refugee support and cooperation”.

    She told a press conference on Monday: “The necessary and decisive fight against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain belief ― in this case people of Muslim belief or people from a certain country...

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    'Hi Donald, it's Angela. We need to talk'.
    JONATHAN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images
    The sinking feeling: Cameron, Merkel and and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte enjoy a spot of boating.
    JOE RAEDLE VIA GETTY IMAGES
    Trump celebrates his election victory
    STRINGER
    It wasn't a small dog either.
    POOL NEW / REUTERS
    Merkel reportedly refused to accept some of the British governments Brexit negotiating positions.

    More Merkel...

     
