7 Times Angela Merkel Took Absolutely No Sh*t Whatsoever

1) When She Put Theresa May To Shame With Her Muslim Ban Response To Trump

Most recently, Angela Merkel’s robust response to Donald Trump’s Muslim refugee ban was in stark contrast to the weak and diplomatically polite statement from Downing Street.

The German Chancellor said his executive order went against her “interpretation of the basic tenets of international refugee support and cooperation”.

She told a press conference on Monday: “The necessary and decisive fight against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain belief ― in this case people of Muslim belief or people from a certain country...