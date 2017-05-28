Angela Merkel Says Europe Can No Longer Rely On US Or UK After Trump And Brexit

Angela Merkel has warned that Europe could no longer rely on the US and UK as partners following a troubled G7 meeting of world leaders.

The German Chancellor signalled a seismic shift in relations with the two countries following Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as she said Europeans truly have to take “our destiny” into their own hands.

Merkel said she hopes to maintain a friendly relationship with the US and the UK but that she could not “fully count on” them.