Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has hinted that the Labour party will scrap tuition fees if it wins the election.

Asked on Radio 4’s Today Programme on Wednesday whether Labour will pledge to abolish the costs, Rayner told listeners to “Watch this space”.

Jeremy Corbyn has promised to scrap tuition fees in the past.

During the 2015 Labour leadership election, he set out a £10 billion plan to fund university education with increases to higher corporation tax and a 7% rise in national insurance for those earning more than £50,000 a year.