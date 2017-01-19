Labour MP Angela Rayner has launched a staunch defence of Tony Blair as she warned her party that “ideology never put food on my table”.

In an exclusive interview with Huff Post UK, the Shadow Education Secretary spoke candidly about how her life as a teenage mum became much better after Labour took to power in 1997.

Rayner, who gave birth to the first of her three children when she was 16 years old, also issued a heartfelt thank you to UK taxpayers for funding the welfare system that helped support her and her family as she struggled to make ends meet.

The former care worker, who was elected as MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in 2015, is one of Labour’s rising stars, and led the party’s opposition to Theresa May’s plan to open more grammar schools across the country.

In the interview, Rayner also spoke openly about her mother being unable to read, the reality of growing up in poverty, and how she feels she is “punching above her gene pool” by becoming an MP.

She also said she held no truck with factionalism in her party, and wanted every one in the Labour movement to pull together to get back into government.

Here are some of the best bits of the interview, and the full video is at the bottom.

Angela Rayner on….

…a Tory MP mistaking her talking about her council estate for a country estate