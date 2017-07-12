All Sections
    • POLITICS
    12/07/2017 13:37 BST | Updated 12/07/2017 13:43 BST

    Angela Rayner Reminds Damian Green She Is A Woman

    Shadow education secretary heckles during PMQs.

    Angela Rayner reminded Damian Green that she was a woman today, after the first secretary of state referred to her as a Labour “spokesman”,

    Green, who was standing in for Theresa May at prime minister’s questions, took aim at Rayner as he dismissed a Labour MP’s call for tuition fees to be scrapped.

    “The very slight problem with her argument is her own education spokesman has admitted that the tuition policy has a £100bn hole black hole in Labour’s student fees policy,” he said.

    Rayner, apparently noting she had been referred to as a “spokesman”, shouted across the chamber: “I’m a woman, not a man.”

