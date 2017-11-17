‘Robot Wars’ presenter Angela Scanlon has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Roy Horgan.

The 33-year-old, who has previously presented ‘The One Show’ shared the news on social media, revealing she’s keen for her baby to have ginger hair.

“So, I’ve been baking for six months now... and I’ve made a bun,” she captioned a shot of herself pointing to her belly on 16 November.

“It’s currently in the oven and will be ready by spring time. We are so, so thrilled (since I’ve taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and can’t wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world.

“Really hoping he/she is ginger.”