Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Issue First Joint Statement About Divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have issued their first joint statement since it was announced they had split up, revealing they intend to keep their divorce private.

The pair have revealed that they will be using a private judge to ensure that intimate details of their divorce aren’t made public, for the sake of their six children.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

They explain in their joint statement: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

It’s thought that the custody of the former couple’s six children has been a major factor in the divorce proceedings so far, with Angelina having initially sought sole custody in the early stages, while he hopes to share custody.

When the split was first announced, her lawyer said in a statement that it had been “for the health of the family”, with TMZ claiming Angelina had been “extremely upset with [Brad’s] methods” with regards to parenting.

Brad added shortly afterwards: “I am very saddened by this but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids.

“I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”

Gregorio Binuya/ABACA USA Brad and Angelina in the early days of their relationship

The two married in 2014, having first met on the set of the film ‘Mr And Mrs Smith’, and began dating soon after.

Once they officially confirmed they were an item, Brad became legal father to Angelina’s two adopted children, with the two later welcoming four more children into their family.

