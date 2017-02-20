Angelina Jolie has broken her silence on her divorce from Brad Pitt, admitting the past few months have been a “very difficult time”.
The Hollywood actress became emotional as spoke for the first time about the split during an interview with the BBC.
The couple announced they were separating in September 2016, after a year of marriage and over 11 years together.
Addressing the split, a tearful Angelina said: “It was a very difficult time and we’re a family. And we will always be a family. And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”
Asked how she was coping, she continued: “Many, many people find themselves in this situation.
“My whole family - we’ve all being through a difficult time.”
Angelina was granted temporary sole custody of the couple’s six children after she began divorce proceedings, in which she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.
An attorney also said at the time she had filed for it “for the health of the family.”
Of her family, Angelina went on: “My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through and as I said we are and forever will be a family and so that is my, that is how I am coping.
“I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”
Brad first addressed the split personally at the premiere of his latest film ‘Allied’ in November, thanking fans for their support.
He told E! News: “It’s really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here. It’s really nice to have all the support.”
The couple later issued a joint statement, which explained: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.
“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”