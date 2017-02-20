Angelina Jolie has broken her silence on her divorce from Brad Pitt, admitting the past few months have been a “very difficult time”. The Hollywood actress became emotional as spoke for the first time about the split during an interview with the BBC. The couple announced they were separating in September 2016, after a year of marriage and over 11 years together.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Angelina Jolie

Justin Tallis/PA Wire Brad and Angelina announced they were divorcing last September

Brad first addressed the split personally at the premiere of his latest film ‘Allied’ in November, thanking fans for their support. He told E! News: “It’s really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here. It’s really nice to have all the support.” The couple later issued a joint statement, which explained: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”