The film’s producer, Rithy Panh, also issued a statement, claiming the Vanity Fair interview “grossly mischaracterised how child actors were selected for the film”.

“Angelina and I took the greatest care to ensure their welfare was protected,” he said.

“The children were not tricked or entrapped, as some have suggested. They understood very well that this was acting, and make believe.”

He continued: “Great care was taken with the children not only during auditions, but throughout the entirety of the film’s making... The children’s well-being was monitored by a special team each day, including at home, and contact continues to the present.”

‘First They Killed My Father’ tells the story of the Khmer Rouge genocide, which occurred from 1975 until 1979, and killed two million Cambodians.

It is based upon the memoirs of author Loung Ung, who will be played in the film by Srey Moch, following her successful audition during Angelina’s casting process.

She previously told Vanity Fair of her audition: “She was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time.