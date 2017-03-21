A rapist has been moved to a women-only prison after having gender reassignment surgery to become female, it has been reported.

Jessica Winfield, formerly known as Martin Ponting, was relocated to HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, the Sun said.

The convicted rapist was previously held at top-security Whitemoor prison in Cambridgeshire, one of Britain’s toughest jails.

Ten years ago Winfield complained of being victimised by staff and inmates because she was at that time a male transsexual.