A fisherman who almost choked to death when the Dover sole he was trying to kiss literally jumped down his throat has refused to rule out kissing more fish in future.

Sam Quilliam, 28, was left close to death after the fish he had just caught on Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth wriggled down his windpipe, causing a complete blockage.

The angler turned blue as his catch cut off his air supply, while his desperate friends attempted CPR to keep him alive.

When paramedics arrived on the scene less than two minutes later, Quilliam was in cardiac arrest.

Operations officer Matt Harrison, who attended the incident, said: “It was clear that we needed to get the fish out or this patient was not going to survive the short journey to Royal Bournemouth Hospital.”

Using forceps, paramedics attempted to dislodge the fish.

Harrison continued: “I was acutely aware that I only had one attempt at getting this right as if I lost grip or a piece broke off and it slid further out of sight then there was nothing more that we could have done to retrieve the obstruction.”