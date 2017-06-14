All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/06/2017 08:57 BST

    Anita Pallenberg Dead: Rolling Stones Muse And Actress Dies, Aged 73

    The star was in a relationship with Keith Richards for 12 years.

    Anita Pallenberg has died at the age of 73.

    The actress and model was a major inspiration for the Rolling Stones, during her 12-year relationship with Keith Richards, and the sad news of her death was confirmed by her close friend Stella Schnabel.

    Writing on Instagram, next to a picture of herself and Anita, she said: “I have never met a woman quite like you Anita.”

    The cause of death has not been announced.

    Bebe Buell, Liv Tyler’s mother, is among those who have paid tribute to Anita. 

    On Instagram, she said: “There was none more beautiful, more unique and more inspiring! The official “sixth Stone”... I will love you forever, dearest Anita.
    Sleep with the special angels, Gods & Goddesses... RIP.”

    A post shared by Bebe Buell (@realbebebuell) on

    Anita’s film roles included parts in ‘Barbarella’, ‘Candy’ and ‘Performance’, in which she starred alongside Mick Jagger.

    She later made a one-off appearance in ‘Absolutely Fabulous’, alongside Mick’s former partner Marianne Faithfull.

    McCarthy via Getty Images
    Anita and Keith in 1969

    Prior to her 12-year relationship with Keith, Anita dated Rolling Stones founding member Brian Jones for two years.

    Anita is survived by her two children, whose father is Keith Richards, and five grandchildren.

