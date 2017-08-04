'Countryfile' Host Anita Rani Calls For BBC To Address Race Pay Gap As Equally As Gender Pay Gap

‘Countryfile’ presenter Anita Rani has called for the BBC to act on its race pay gap, as well as its gender pay gap. A recent report on the salaries the BBC pays its talent revealed only 10 out of the 96 ‘on air’ names earning more than £150,000 are from black or minority ethnic backgrounds.

PA Wire/PA Images Anita Rani

Getty Hugh Quarshie, Naga Munchetty and Mishal Husain made the ‘rich list’ of BBC stars