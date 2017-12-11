Anita Rani Reveals How 'Who Do You Think You Are?' Empowered Her And 'Changed Her Life'

Anita Rani has credited ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ with “changing my life”, after taking part in the series back in 2015. Anita’s episode was one of the most moving in the show’s history, as viewers saw her learn about how her ancestors’ lives during the partition of India, discovering her grandfather’s first wife ended her own life when her village came under attack. In the two years since she explored her family history on the programme, the ‘Countryfile’ presenter has - in her words - been “galvanised to use my voice” to support various causes. “It made me realise that I am the first generation ever, in my family, to have a choice about my life,” she told HuffPost UK. “On ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, we discovered about the partition of India and how women took their own lives, or their lives were taken by the men in them.

Press shot Anita Rani

“I discovered all of this outrageous stuff about how little say women had in their own lives, so it really empowered me to want to use my platform and my voice. “And I’m really lucky that I’m living at a time when this is all on the agenda, and about time too really. “We need more women in positions of power, that is what absolutely needs to change.” Anita then explored the events in greater detail with a two-part documentary, ‘My Family, Partition and Me: India 1947’, which she describes as “so extreme and so raw, and deeply personal, and horrific”. “It was just pure emotion that I probably wouldn’t have shown in my real life,” she admitted. “I had the most remarkable response to it and that in itself was really heartening, everyone saying ‘my god, thank you for showing that story’. “It’s a real moment in my career to have made that programme. “I’m delighted that the BBC commissioned it really, and put it on BBC One. It was really important for them to have done that.”