One of America’s most provocative political pundits has managed to accomplish the seemingly impossible and evoke sympathy for an airline on Twitter. Ann Coulter publicly scorned Delta Air Lines on social media at the weekend for allegedly giving her “carefully chosen” seat to another passenger.

Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

The Conservative commentator sent a series of scathing tweets, calling Delta “the worst airline in America”, and sharing images of the woman she claims was given her seat. Coulter, who has 1.6 million followers, likened Delta employees to Nurse Ratched and suggested the ideal job for staff would be a prison guard, an animal handler or Stasi officer. On Sunday Delta hit back, saying they would refund Coulter’s $30 and added that her insults about passengers and staff were “unacceptable and unnecessary”.

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

Airlines are usually on the wrong end of the ire of social media, but Delta’s reply drew plenty of praise:

Only people like Ann Coulter could make one take the side of the airline. I will book my next flight with @Delta. pic.twitter.com/V6Up8YGFua — Mark Curtis (@MarkCM07) July 16, 2017

This is amazing. Thank you @delta. — John Damico (@JohnJewelryGuy) July 17, 2017

My favorite part of this episode of Game of Thrones was when Ann Coulter freaked out bc someone sat on the throne she specifically reserved. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 17, 2017

While people are usually sympathetic to passengers who have high-profile customer service problems with airlines, a lot of people on Twitter were apparently pleased with Coulter’s Delta despair. Coulter is one of America’s most provocative pundits on the political right. The 55-year-old often slams liberals and people of colour for playing the “victim card.” This evoked a range of jokes on Twitter.

Ann Coulter="Blacks need to get over their victim mentality"

Ann Coulter has to change seats on Delta="Oh my God, I'm being victimized!" — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 16, 2017

It doesn't feel good to be denied entry to a place for no good reason, does it? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2017