Ann Widdecombe Attempts To Explain Why She Called Meghan Markle 'Trouble'

Ann Widdecombe has spoken out about her controversial comments on Meghan Markle, attempting to explain why she said the future royal was “trouble”.

The former Tory MP raised eyebrows when she aired her views on Meghan’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry during her time in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

“I think she’s trouble,” she said. “Background, attitude... I worry. I add it all up and I’m uneasy but there we go.”