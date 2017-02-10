Ann Widdecombe has been blasted as “arrogant” and “patronising” for laughing at a teenager on Question Time who pointed out that thousands of under 18s were not given a voice in the EU referendum.

The 69-year-old Brexiteer sneered as the young woman explained that it was wrong to suggest that the “British people” had voted for Brexit.

“You’re missing out the amount of under 16’s who didn’t get a vote,” the girl said.