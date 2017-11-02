Anna Richardson has spoken out about her mental health struggles, revealing that an incident 15 years ago triggered anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The ‘Naked Attraction’ host told The Times that she was left traumatised whilst working at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 after she was woken up in the middle of the night - “naked and spreadeagled” on her bed - by two men who were ransacking her room, before they “went for” her.

PA Archive/PA Images Anna Richardson

EMPICS Entertainment