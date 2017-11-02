Anna Richardson has spoken out about her mental health struggles, revealing that an incident 15 years ago triggered anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The ‘Naked Attraction’ host told The Times that she was left traumatised whilst working at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 after she was woken up in the middle of the night - “naked and spreadeagled” on her bed - by two men who were ransacking her room, before they “went for” her.
She told the newspaper: “I sat upright and there were two men at the end of my bed unzipping my suitcase and going through my stuff.
“I have never been more terrified in my life… they ended up jumping off the balcony to get out.
“I ended up legging it down the corridor with no clothes on screaming for help.”
Following her terrifying ordeal, Anna took time off work and was “heavily medicated” to deal with the stress.
She also suffered from severe anxiety, panic attacks and agoraphobia.
Now the ‘You Are What You Eat’ presenter wants to help others who are suffering from mental health issues with the launch of the online therapy service, Mind Box.
The idea came after her symptoms reappeared she she suffered a failed pregnancy six years ago and “she would have done anything to speak to anyone who could have made me better.”
With mental illness running in her family - her grandmother committed suicide in her fifties and her mother, 74, suffered a mental breakdown this summer - she’s seen how an overburdened NHS fails many patients who are seeking help.
Mind Box, which claims to be the first 24-hour therapy service, aims to connect those needing help or are just after someone to talk to.
Anna had previously revealed that she thinks she was targeted by the same gang who robbed Kim Kardashian in Paris.
The US reality star was held at gunpoint at her Paris hotel in October last year, as masked thieves dressed as policemen stole millions of pounds worth of jewellery and personal belongings.
“I went from being asleep to abject terror,” Anna said.
“You cannot underestimate the psychological trauma of it. It would not surprise me if she suffers from PTSD.”
