Tory MP Anna Soubry Urges Theresa May To Force 'Hard Ideological Brexiteers' Out Of Conservative Party

TONIGHT: @Anna_Soubry tells @nicholaswatt it’s time Theresa May stood up to the “hard ideological Brexiteers” and “slung ‘em out” – 22:30 on BBC Two #newsnight pic.twitter.com/re12W2Kebs

Tory MP Anna Soubry has blasted “hard ideological Brexiteers” - including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson - who are not “proper Conservatives”, and appeared to urge Theresa May to force them out of the party.

Speaking on the BBC’s Newsnight, the MP - an outspoken Remain campaigner - warned the Conservative Party was “in hock” to 35 eurosceptics who have already toppled John Major and David Cameron.

“It is about time Theresa stood up to them and slung ’em out,” she said.

Her comments come as the party is once more divided over Europe.

She said: “Labour’s frontbench itself is ideological.

“My frontbench probably isn’t but it is in hock to 35 hard ideological brexiteers who are not Tories. They are not the Tory party I joined 40 years ago and it is about time Theresa stood up to them and slung ’em out. They have taken down Major, they took down Cameron, two great leaders neither of whom stood up to them. If it comes to it I am not going to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson.

“They are not proper Conservatives. We have to get a Conservative party which is what it has been for decades, the party I joined forty years ago, proper, One Nation, centrist, small ‘l’ socially liberal, fiscally sensible economically sound Conservatives.

“Unless Theresa stands up and sees off these people she is in real danger of losing huge swathes of not just the parliamentary party but the Conservative party.”