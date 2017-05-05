Anna Wintour is known for many things: her larger-than-life sunnies, her perfectly positioned bob and her unwavering work ethic.

And now, she will be known as Dame Commander.

The American Vogue editor-in-chief has been made a Dame Commander by the Queen in recognition of her celebrated career in fashion journalism.

The 67-year-old, who was named in the New Year Honours diplomatic and overseas list, was editor of British Vogue between 1985 and 1987 before taking the helm of the US magazine in 1988.