Anna Wintour is known for many things: her larger-than-life sunnies, her perfectly positioned bob and her unwavering work ethic.
And now, she will be known as Dame Commander.
The American Vogue editor-in-chief has been made a Dame Commander by the Queen in recognition of her celebrated career in fashion journalism.
The 67-year-old, who was named in the New Year Honours diplomatic and overseas list, was editor of British Vogue between 1985 and 1987 before taking the helm of the US magazine in 1988.
Wintour, who is also artistic director of publisher Conde Nast, has spent almost 30 years editing the American fashion bible.
The fashion guru, one of the industry’s most recognisable faces, wore a pink Chanel outfit for the ceremony at Buckingham Palace on 5 May alongside a host of distinguished figures.
Wintour took her daughter, Bee Shaffer, with her to the ceremony and Shaffer took to Instagram to share the moment with her followers: