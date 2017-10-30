Anne Robinson Accused Of Victim Blaming As She Bemoans ‘Fragility Of Women’

BBC Anne Robinson appearing on the Victoria Derbyshire show on Monday morning

“Now what seems to have happened is the glass ceiling seems to have been shattered but running alongside that is a sort of fragility amongst women who aren’t able to cope with the treachery of the workplace.” Referring to allegations International Trade Minister Mark Garnier had asked his secretary to buy sex toys for him, Robinson added: “It shouldn’t be happening but on the other hand why have women lost confidence... I despair!” Jane Merrick tweeted of Robinson’s “dreadful take”, while Ayesha Hazarika remarked: “Cheers for the empathy Anne. Why not go the whole hog and screech ‘you are the weakest link’ at anyone making a complaint.”

Anne Robinson on #r4today says there's a "fragility amongst women who aren't able to cope with the treachery of the workplace" Dreadful take — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 30, 2017

Cheers for the empathy Anne. Why not go the whole hog & screech “you are the weakest link” at anyone making a complaint. https://t.co/fafPRV2LnT — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) October 30, 2017

Robinson also questioned comments made by Conservative MP and former culture secretary Maria Miller, who revealed she had been sexually harassed “numerous times”. She asked: “Do you not think a cabinet minister, that’s Maria Miller, should have kept quiet all this time as she’s quoted as saying she was OK with it, she could deal with it. Is that OK?” Robinson continued: “What I want to know is how come the Prime Minister, only 24 hours ago decided this was a problem? She’s been an MP for 20 years. She’s been prime minister for more than a year. What has happened is it’s become inconvenient to ignore it anymore.”

Anne Robinson re BBC and womens' obsession with male 'advances'! "In my day we gave 'em a slap, and told them to grow up!" #bbcr4today. pic.twitter.com/Aprq3hHKKY — cuzzinharry (@cuzzinharry) October 30, 2017

Now we have Anne Robinson blaming women for not speaking out - she clearly doesn't understand the balance of power in ALL cases. If you speak out people don't believe you #r4today — Gail Freeman-Bell (@gailf_b) October 30, 2017

Anne Robinson is victim blaming on #r4today this shouldn’t be surprising as she based her entire career on it — Johnfromsoho (@johnfromsoho) October 30, 2017

#AnneRobinson is wrong. We weren't tougher back then. We were scared but felt we had no choice but to put up with sexual harassment #R4Today — 🎃LauROOOAARH!🇪🇺 (@MissLauraMarcus) October 30, 2017

She added: “It would be helpful – and I say that in inverted commas – if women really, particularly older women in power, stopped it being tolerated. There needs to be a sort of collective amongst women because the flipside is that if it’s a youngster complaining about sexual harassment, not only is she unlikely to be believed, particularly if she’s complaining to a male boss but also that goes on her record. Who is going to hire someone who’s already made complaints in another workplace about sexual harassment?” While Robinson was heavily criticised on Twitter, there were some who spoke up her point of view. Joan Chalmers wrote: “Don’t often agree with Anne Robinson but good grief, stand up for yourselves as we had to do 40 years ago and we’ve survived and grown stronger.” Perdita echoed: “Anne Robinson was right. Our generation was tougher in every way.”

Don't often agree with Anne Robinson but good grief, stand up for yourselves as we had to do 40 years ago & we've survived & grown stronger — Joan Chalmers (@joan_chalmers) October 30, 2017

Anne Robinson was right. Our generation was tougher in every way. — Perdita (@lambandflag99) October 30, 2017

Well said Anne Robinson. Spot on. Why is @theresa_may only doing something now after 7 years as a woman? 36 Tory sex pests reported now. — Dylan Strain ✊🌹 (@DylanStrain) October 30, 2017

Speaking to Derbyshire shortly afterwards, Robinson insisted: “I really fail to understand it, because 50 years ago there were very few of us, particularly in newspapers who had a position of power and we seemed to be much more robust then about fending off this sort of behaviour “What is the point of women having PhDs and Masters degrees if they haven’t got any common sense? Why is someone who is bright enough to be a PA to a trade minister not able to say to him ‘I’m not going to go to a shop and buy sex toys’.”

"Women are much more fractured than we were 40 years ago", says presenter Anne Robinson pic.twitter.com/MYSuW8cTKZ — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) October 30, 2017