Anne Robinson has revealed her stint on Tinder is over before it began, just weeks after she joined the dating app.
Last month, the former ‘Weakest Link’ host opened up about using the popular app, admitting she had some pretty high standards when it came to meeting the man of her dreams.
Now the 72-year-old has admitted she doesn’t need Tinder because she has her own secret weapon - her trademark red specs.
She told The Sun: “I wouldn’t date any of the men on Tinder. I deleted it and wouldn’t even know how to get the account back.
“I don’t want to date someone bald and with a moustache.
“It is slim pickings out there. I would rename Tinder ‘desperate’.
“I have one particular pair of glasses, they are my red glasses and I can pull in them.
“I promise you. You need to get red glasses to pull.”
But despite the power of her famous red glasses, Anne still isn’t convinced she’ll find a man who is a match for her.
She explains: “I think you’re more comfortable in yourself when you’re older. But it’s finding someone that can punch at your weight, given that women are so much more intelligent than men.”
‘The Weakest Link’ could be the next show returning to our screens, with reports claiming a new celebrity episode will air for Children In Need this November.
Anne will be at the helm again and if it proves successful, the BBC is reportedly looking into bringing it back for good.
It is claimed the series will air on Saturday nights, rather than being a teatime show, as it was when it ran from 2000 until 2012.
A TV source said: “Terms have been agreed in principle, and the BBC are hopeful of attracting some great – albeit brave – celeb names.”