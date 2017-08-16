Anne Robinson has opened up about being a Tinder user at the age of 72, admitting she has some pretty tough standards that need to be met when she’s swiping.
The former ‘Weakest Link’ host was seen using the app in BBC One’s ‘Britain’s Relationship Secrets’ earlier this week, during which time she gave an immediate left-swipe to a “freelance actor” as she doubted he would “bring in the big income”, as well as one man who held a beer in his photo, claiming: “I don’t drink, so no to him.”
While a “60-year-old with a job in banking” did end up catching Anne’s eye, she eventually concluded: “I just want a Tinder that’s CEOs and upwards.”
Addressing her romantic life in an interview with The Sun, Anne later said: “I hope all women my age are having sex, why wouldn’t they be? It’s what keeps me young.
“I don’t have a partner at the moment, I’ve had two husbands and they’re lovely. I’m a committee of one.”
It sounds like we could be seeing a lot more of Anne on our screens in the near future, with her name recently cropping up in Radio Times’ list of rumoured ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars.
The line-up for this year’s series is currently being revealed, with The Saturdays singer Mollie King, comedian Susan Calman, ‘EastEnders’ hunk Davood Ghadami and Communards-star-turned-reverend Richard Coles all among the confirmed contestants.
Meanwhile, a reboot of ‘The Weakest Link’ is also thought to be in the works, five years after its last episode aired on the BBC.