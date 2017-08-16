Anne Robinson has opened up about being a Tinder user at the age of 72, admitting she has some pretty tough standards that need to be met when she’s swiping.

The former ‘Weakest Link’ host was seen using the app in BBC One’s ‘Britain’s Relationship Secrets’ earlier this week, during which time she gave an immediate left-swipe to a “freelance actor” as she doubted he would “bring in the big income”, as well as one man who held a beer in his photo, claiming: “I don’t drink, so no to him.”