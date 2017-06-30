It’s fair to say that Annie Lennox is an artist most people with a passing interest in music are probably aware of.

During her years in the music business she’s bagged an Oscar, more Brit Awards than any other female artist and sold more than 80 million records, but it seems not everyone in the industry is aware of her success.

EMPICS Entertainment Annie Lennox

On Friday (30 June) morning, the Eurythmics superstar shared a letter she recently received from a radio station’s new music coordinator, Kylie, offering to help make Annie famous.

Yup, really.

“I came across your music online and I really like what I heard!” it reads. “I’m the New Music Coordinator for a station that has over 100,000 unique listeners each month.

“I find artists who I think have potential and get them on rotation in our station. If you’d like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I’ll forward it to Glenn our program director here at [censored] to see if he’s interested in putting it on rotation.

“Also what sort of support campaign do you have going on for your single (press, video, licensing etc?)”

Kylie ends the email by reminding Annie to “be sure to send me that Mp3!” and posting it on Facebook, Annie joked: “I think I’m in with a chance ??!!!”