ITV boss Kevin Lygo has praised Ant McPartlin, stating that the channel are confident that the presenter will be jetting off to Australia to for the 2017 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Ant and Dec

However, speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, controller Kevin Lygo addressed the topic, telling attendees (via Radio Times): “Ant is doing really well and we are expecting him to return for ‘I’m a Celebrity’.”

Ant and co-presenter Declan Donnelly have hosted the reality TV show since it first aired in 2002 and when Lauren Laverne, who was interviewing Kevin, asked if Ant was irreplaceable, he replied with a simple “yes”.

The former ‘Byker Grove’ star first revealed that he was seeking treatment for his addiction back in June and gave a second interview on the subject when he left the rehab facility.

Revealing the extent of his issues for the first time, he said: “I was at the point where anything — prescription drugs, nonprescription drugs — I would take.

Ant and Dec Through The Years