Ant And Dec Apologise After 'Saturday Night Takeaway' Competition Winner Drops F-Bomb Live On Air

Ant and Dec have learned about the pitfalls of carrying out live hidden camera stunts on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, after one member of the public had a rather sweary response to their latest one.
The duo were forced to apologise to viewers of Saturday (25 February) night’s show, when a competition winner screamed “f*** off” live on air.
Ant and Dec had just announced they would be taking 200 competition winners to Disney World in Florida for their spectacular end of season finale, as the hit ITV show returned for a new series.
The pair surprised members of the audience and some viewers at home by telling them they’d won tickets, but had a shock when they crossed live to Laura Bothams’ living room to reveal she was a winner.
Not realising a camera was hidden to capture her reaction, she was seen mouting “f*** off”, which many other viewers picked up on on social media.
Dec later told viewers: “I have to apologise if somebody got a bit excited there and said something they didn’t mean to.”
Saturday’s show also saw the boys play a hidden camera prank on chef Jamie Oliver, in one of their ‘Undercover’ stunts, which you can watch in the video below.
‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.