Ant McPartlin has opened up about his drug issues, after completing a stint in rehab to combat his prescription drug addiction.

The TV presenter revealed that he was seeking treatment back in June and in the weeks since, his fans, celebrity pals and ITV have all given him their full support.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Ant and Dec

Now, speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Ant has revealed the extent of his issues for the first time.

Ant also explained how his initial problems developed after a knee injury, that also required surgery.

PA Archive/PA Images Ant and wife Lisa in 2016

Ant’s wife Lisa and TV partner Dec have both supported him throughout the past two months, with Lisa speaking out shortly after her husband initially sought treatment.

Posting on Twitter in the wake of the news, Lisa wrote that she’d been “completely overwhelmed” by the support the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ host had already received from fans and the public.

She said: “[Your love and support] means so much. I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.”

Meanwhile, Dec wrote: “Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.”