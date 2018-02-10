Ant McPartlin’s spokesperson has shut down speculation he and Amanda Holden had a fight during the latest round of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions. The pair were pictured having what looked to be a particularly tense exchange as they filmed the ITV talent show in Manchester on Thursday (8 February).

Backgrid Ant and Amanda were pictured looking tense at 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions

After the photos went viral, many fans were left wondering what had caused the row between them. However, Ant’s rep has now spoken out to set the record straight. In a statement, they said: “Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation.”

Backgrid Ant's rep has claimed the were 'literally having a conversation'

Amanda didn’t show any sort of animosity towards Ant as she posted a picture of her and her co-stars at the auditions, claiming they’d had “loads of fun” and there had been “too much laughter”.

The upcoming series of ‘Britian’s Got Talent’ will be Ant’s first since checking himself into rehab last year for an addiction to painkillers, which was a result of a botched knee operation. While he has since made a full recovery, the presenter has suffered heartbreak in recent months, after announcing he is to divorce wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong. Ant’s rep previously slammed speculation he had subsequently begun a relationship with former ‘Gogglebox’ star Scarlett Moffatt, calling the rumours “bullshit”.

The reports came after the pair were seen together at the National Television Awards, where Ant made an emotional speech as he and TV partner Declan Donnelly collected the award for Best Presenter for the 17th consecutive year. “It’s been quite an emotional night tonight,” he said. “It’s been quite a year. It’s been quite a tough 12 months, so winning this tonight means a lot.” He continued: “I’d personally like to thank my family, my friends - some of who are here tonight. I love you. Thank you very much. And thank you to all of you for your support, it really, really means to me and has helped me get through.” Turning to Dec, he added: “Thanks to you, little guy. I love you, man. Let’s not cry.”