Ant McPartlin’s Wife Lisa Armstrong Hits Back At Marriage Split Reports

Earlier this year, Ant entered rehab to receive treatment for prescription drug addiction and in the months since, he’s been plagued by tabloid claims that his marriage is over.

Ant McPartlin ’s wife Lisa Armstrong has addressed claims the couple’s marriage could be coming to an end, responding to a Twitter user who accused her of no being supportive enough of her husband.

While the pair have not publicly commented on the reports, Lisa has now tweeted a user who - in a tweet that has since been made private - wrote (via the Mirror): “Can’t believe you’re throwing your marriage away after all them years.

“I’ve been addicted to codeine and unless you have been there you wouldn’t understand waking up in morning kidneys hurting for the habit to be fed educate yourself about it first @LisaAmakeup.”

“Educate yourself first love and get your facts rights. You don’t know!! Sorry for your pain x,” Lisa replied.

This isn’t the first time that Lisa, who is a makeup artist on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, has spoken out as in early November, she explained why she hadn’t accompanied Ant to Australia, where he was working on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Following claims her absence was further proof the couple had secretly split, she tweeted: “#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #imnotestrangedthankyou #asyouwere.”

Ant’s rehab stay took place in June, with the presenter seeking treatment after becoming hooked on painkillers he was taking due to chronic pain in his knee.

Shortly after he entered a facility, Lisa thanked fans for their support via Twitter, writing: “Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.”