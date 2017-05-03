A Conservative parliamentary election candidate has scorned a man for claiming he was working class at the same time as visiting a Costa Coffee shop.

Anthony Calvert, Tory contender for the marginal seat of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, tweeted about a previous encounter with a voter last week.

‘Man reconises me at #Wakefield Westgate [train station]. “These f*ckin Tories, always looking 2 trample on t’working class, like me”. Man walks into Costa,’ he wrote.