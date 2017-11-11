The ‘Top Gun’ and ‘ER’ star, who met Goddard when he was 12, opened up in an emotional essay he shared on the Medium website, titled ‘Yes Mom, There Is Something Wrong’.

Actor Anthony Edwards has accused the producer and writer Gary Goddard of molesting him as a child.

Edwards, 55, says he was 14 years old when “my mother opened the door for me to answer honestly about the rumors she had heard about Gary Goddard — who was my mentor, teacher and friend — being a pedophile.

“I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet.”

Explaining why he could never speak up, Edwards continues: “One of the most tragic effects of sexual abuse in children is that the victims often feel deeply responsible — as if it is somehow their fault.

“With their sick form of control, abusers exploit a child’s natural desire to bond. The victims are required to play by the abuser’s rules, or else they are “out” — banished from the only world they know.”