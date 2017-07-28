Anthony Scaramucci Swears Like A Sailor In Extraordinary Attack On White House Colleagues

Ah, Anthony Scaramucci.

The UK met the new White House communications director properly on Wednesday, when he gave a free-wheeling interview to the BBC’s Newsnight.

‘The Mooch’ compared Donald Trump’s plan to repeal Obamacare to the abolition of slavery and suggested the US President was not part of the elite because he eats cheeseburgers.

But within 24 hours, he’s topped that.

The New Yorker published a jaw-dropping interview on Thursday where Scaramucci deploys the kind language once the preserve of sailors.

Against a backdrop of Trump fearing leaks from his top team, Scaramucci got on the horn to reporter Ryan Lizza to try to figure out why the White House had the appearance of a sieve.

In the process, he threatened to fire his entire communications staff, called White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” and suggested that Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief adviser, was attempting to do what urban legend suggests Prince removed a rib to achieve. Auto-fellatio, or as The New Yorker’s quote card informed us: