Anthony Scaramucci's Wife Files For Divorce Over His 'Naked Political Ambition', Reports Claim

Anthony Scaramucci’s wife has filed for divorce over the controversial new White House communication director’s “naked political ambition”, reports have claimed.
According to the New York Post, Scaramucci’s wife Deidre Ball has called it quits on their three year marriage following his “ruthless quest” to get close to Donald Trump, whom she “despises”.
A source told the Post’s Page Six: “Deidre has left him and filed for divorce”, adding that she hates “the insane world of D.C”.
“She is tired of his naked political ambition, which is so enormous it left her at her wits end.”
The couple, who first began dating in 2011, are believed to have married in 2014.
Ball, 38, previously worked in investment relations at SkyBridge Capital, the wealth management firm Scaramucci sold before taking his post at the White House.
The 53-year-old hit back at the New York Post’s claims via Twitter:
Despite being in the job just over a week - taking over from the equally controversial Sean Spicer - Scaramucci has repeatedly hit the headlines.
In a remarkable interview with the New Yorker on Thursday, the 53-year-old launched a scathing attack on his new colleagues following claims of White House leaks.
After threatening to fire his entire communications staff, he then accused Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, of being desperate for media attention.
“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci said.
“I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”
Not content with slamming just one senior official, he went on to call Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac”, saying he would resign soon.
Last night, it was announced that Priebus had done just that, with John Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, to take his place.