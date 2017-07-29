Anthony Scaramucci's Wife Files For Divorce Over His 'Naked Political Ambition', Reports Claim

Anthony Scaramucci’s wife has filed for divorce over the controversial new White House communication director’s “naked political ambition”, reports have claimed.

According to the New York Post, Scaramucci’s wife Deidre Ball has called it quits on their three year marriage following his “ruthless quest” to get close to Donald Trump, whom she “despises”.

A source told the Post’s Page Six: “Deidre has left him and filed for divorce”, adding that she hates “the insane world of D.C”.

“She is tired of his naked political ambition, which is so enormous it left her at her wits end.”

The couple, who first began dating in 2011, are believed to have married in 2014.

Ball, 38, previously worked in investment relations at SkyBridge Capital, the wealth management firm Scaramucci sold before taking his post at the White House.

The 53-year-old hit back at the New York Post’s claims via Twitter: