British boxing champion-turned Muslim convert Anthony Small has been charged with encouraging terrorism, police said.
The 36-year-old, from south east London, is accused of encouraging acts of terrorism after posting a video on social media in September 2016, according to Scotland Yard.
He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Small reached the height of his fighting career in 2009 when he became British and Commonwealth champion, but quit the ring in 2010 because it clashed with his religious beliefs.