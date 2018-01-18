All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    18/01/2018 19:30 GMT

    Anthony Small, Former Boxer Charged, With Terror Offence

    36-year-old posted a video on social media.

    PA Archive/PA Images

    British boxing champion-turned Muslim convert Anthony Small has been charged with encouraging terrorism, police said.

    The 36-year-old, from south east London, is accused of encouraging acts of terrorism after posting a video on social media in September 2016, according to Scotland Yard.

    He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

    Small reached the height of his fighting career in 2009 when he became British and Commonwealth champion, but quit the ring in 2010 because it clashed with his religious beliefs.  

    MORE:londonTerrorismMetropolitan PoliceScotland Yard

    Conversations